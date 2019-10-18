Mumbai crime: Three Bangladeshis sell fake US dollar notes, held

A Bangladeshi gang was busted on Wednesday by crime branch officers of Government Railway Police for allegedly cheating several railway commuters on the pretext of selling US dollar for a lower price than the actual exchange value. Three accused have been allegedly arrested as they would take money from commuters and sell them fake notes in return.

The police received a tip-off about the gang on Wednesday and arrested Aman Wahid Khan, Yusuf Khan and Shafiuddin Mandal from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Police inspector S Nikam from the special task force, GRP, told Hindustan Times, "On September 24, an absconding gang member, Shirin, met a commuter named Ashraf Ali Khan at Byculla station. She showed him notes of 20 dollars and told him that she will sell them for a cheaper rate. She also told him that she had 1,400 more such notes, which she found from the car of her dead employee in the United States. Khan agreed to buy a total of 120 notes from her but told Shirin that he first wanted to verify if the notes were real. Shirin accompanied Khan to a bank where the notes were verified to be genuine. She then called Khan to Ghatkopar and introduced him to Yusuf and Aman. They asked Khan to get cash worth Rs 4 lakh for 120 dollars. When Khan gave the cash, Shirin handed him three bundles of notes wrapped in newspapers and left."

When Khan later opened the packet, he found out that only two notes on the top and bottom were real while all others were fake.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates