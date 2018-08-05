Mumbai Crime: Three ex-delivery boys arrested for stealing mobile parcels

crime

The three accused arrested by Mumbai crime branch's Bandra unit

Acting on a tip-off the Mumbai crime branch's Bandra unit arrested three boys in their twenties for allegedly stealing delivery parcels containing mobiles and other articles belonging to two leading e-shopping portals. The officials said that the three boys - Rahim Sayyad Ali Shaikh (24), Karan Mahadeo Ghadigaonkar (23), and Vishal Suresh Kahale (22) all residents of M.T.N.L, beside Nargisdatt Nagar, Bandra (West), were arrested after they were caught with a stolen motorcycle (MH-02-DB 2701). An FIR of the stolen vehicle was registered at the Bangur Nagar Police Station as the vehicle was stolen while being parked at the nearby Manav Seva Society, Link Road, Goregaon (West).

The three were questioned by a team led by senior police inspector Mahesh Desai and during the interrogations, they told the police that they were employed as delivery boys and knew where the articles for e-portals were stored. They, then quit their jobs and stole the motorcycle and used to get inside the warehouse and used to steal bags consisting of mobile parcels and other gift parcels from the delivery motorcycle parked in the jurisdiction of Dindoshi Police Station.

The accused will be handed over to concerned Dindoshi Police station for further investigations and the police suspect the three may have been involved in many cases of thefts in the past few months.

