Mumbai Crime: Three found murdered in scrap godown in Navi Mumbai

Three people who used to work in a scrap godown in Turbhe MIDC were found dead on Saturday morning by their employer

Three people who used to work in a scrap godown in Turbhe MIDC in Navi Mumbai were found dead on Saturday morning. The victims identified as Rajesh Pal (30), Naushad Khan (19) and his brother Irshad Khan (19). Turbhe MIDC police, investigating the case suspect somebody with a motive of robbery murdered the three labourers them while they were asleep in the godown.

According to the police, they received a call from the godown owner who found the bodies at 8.30 am in his godown. Ashok Dudhe, the DCP said," We found a hammer and a sickle near their bodies during the investigation and there were several cuts on their bodies. We are yet to track down the accused behind the crime. Cash worth Rs 2 lakh has vanished from godown account and it seems like the accused was aware of the daily transaction and the cash the victims had in the godown. We are going through the CCTV footage of every angle to find the accused." The bodies have been sent for postmortem and police have informed Pal's relatives from his village about the mishap. Two police teams have been formed to investigate the case.

