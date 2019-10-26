Mumbai crime: Three get 10 years jail for sodomising 14-year-old boy in 2013

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court on Wednesday sentenced three men to 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping and sodomising a 14-year-old boy in 2013.

The court convicted the three on charges of aggravated penetrative assault and said that children are soft targets of sexual violence and thus extremely vulnerable, a Times of India report read.

The boy told court that on December 10, 2013, one of the accused stopped him when he was on his way home from tuition class and made lewd comments. He also threatened to beat him up, dragged him to a 'maidan' nearby and took him inside the watchman's cabin. The boy said he was then sexually assaulted. He also said the second accused came and sodomised him and they also took photos of him. They threatened to make it public if he did not return every day, the report said. The accused again sexually assaulted him, the boy said.

The report said the minor managed to get out of there and ran to his mother, who was at the maidan's gate, and narrated the incident after which they filed a police complaint. The trio was arrested on December 11, 2013 and granted bail in 2018.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates