Mumbai Crime: Three held for killing 35-year-old man in Dadar

crime

Manoj Mourya, who worked at an electronic weighing scales firm, was shot dead on Senapati Bapat Road around 7.30am last Friday

Representational Image

Three people were arrested from Delhi in connection with the killing of a 35-year-old man last week in Dadar, the police said. Manoj Mourya, who worked at an electronic weighing scales firm, was shot dead on Senapati Bapat Road around 7.30am last Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Sunday arrested Radhakrishna Kushwaha, Rajendra Ahirwar and Hemendra Kushwaha. The officer said Kushwaha had hired Ahirwar and Hemendra for the hit. The killing was the result of a past enmity between Mourya and Kushwaha.

