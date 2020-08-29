Mumbai Crime: Three held for sending death threats to developer

The Samta Nagar police arrested three men, including a history-sheeter, on Thursday for allegedly threatening and demanding Rs 1 crore from a developer posing as Gangster Anil Parab’s brother.

According to the police, the developer was getting several threatening calls and messages from the suspects after which he approached the Samta Nagar police seeking help and filed the complaint against them.

An FIR has been registered on August 20 and the men, identified as Suraj Dube alias ‘Vangya’,22, Jaychand Naidu, 55 and his brother Sagar, 30 were arrested on August 26, An officer said. Dube was arrested from Badlapur while the other two accused were nabbed from Worli. During the investigation, it was revealed the complainant is been developing a piece of land under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Worli Koliwada.

As Jaychand has a shop and a room on the land, he helped the complainant on many occasions in the project in return the developer had promised to give him 4000 square feet extra space. But due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the project was delayed. Meanwhile, another developer took over the project from the complaint.

Owing to the delay in the project, Sagar hatched a plan of extortion and enlisted Dube’s help. Dube then started calling and threatening the complaint, posing as Anil Parab’s brother and demanded Rs 1 crore from him.

After the developer approached the police and the FIR was filed, they traced the number from which he received death threats and caught Dube. He confessed during the interrogation and named Jaychand and Sagar in the case, the officer said, adding that Dube a history-sheeter, was earlier arrested for his alleged involvement in an extortion case by the Indore police last year.

