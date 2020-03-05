Mumbai Crime: Three hit man with bamboo stick, murder him after he refuses to give marijuana

The Kalachowki police arrested three men on Tuesday for killing a 32-year-old man after he allegedly refused to give them marijuana. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused, Amit Shivaji Shelke, 19 and Raj Anand Salunkhe and Raj Bharadwaj, both 18, allegedly assaulted the victim fatally when he told them that he did not have any drugs.

A case has been registered under sections 302, 397, 324 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police report, the complainant, Bunty Kumaedas Kamble is a resident of BMC colony in Nagpada and had met the victim through his friend Amin Patel who lived near JJ Junction.

An officer from Kala Chowki police station said, "Each of them had earned Rs 1,500 and decided to drink country liquor in Cotton Green." The duo was talking on a skywalk when they were approached by the accused. The officer said, "It was around 11.15 pm when three men approached them and demanded marijuana from Patel. When Patel told the accused he did not have any, an argument broke out and the three accused started assaulting Patel with their fists. One of them hit the victim with a bamboo stick on his head. Patel started bleeding and when Kamble intervened, they started beating him up as well."

Kamble ran to the police station and informed them about the incident. The officer said that when the police reached the spot, they found Patel bleeding and rushed him to KEM hospital. He died before receiving treatment. The three accused were tracked and arrested, the officer added.

The accused were produced in court on Wednesday. The bamboo stick which was used in the crime has been recovered. The officer also said the accused are addicts and keep roaming in the vicinity looking for drugs.

