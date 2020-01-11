Mumbai Crime: Three members of dacoit gang arrested in Kandivli after robbery bid foiled

The Samta Nagar Police nabbed three men belonging to a gang of five dacoits who came to Mumbai about a week ago from Uttar Pradesh for robbery. The police officers have recovered two country made pistols and 20 live cartridges with gold jewellery worth around Rs 12 lakh from their possessions.

The accused were identified as Ramshankar alias Pappu Bhagat (27), Wahajuddin Ansari (38) and Rizwan Qureshi (34). Two members of the gang, one of them was identified as Naushad Ansari are at large. During interrogation, it was revealed that the members of the gang hailed from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. They have been involved in many robbery cases in the two states since last 12 years.

According to sources, all accused have multiple cases of robbery, dacoit with murder against their name. Rizwan and Wahajuddin also served an eight-year sentence in Rampur Jail in Uttar Pradesh. Rizwan then fled to Delhi after being declared absconding by the Uttarakhand police. He met Naushad Qureshi, a resident of Malvani in Malad, while travelling in the Delhi Metro where he went to met his second wife. There they met and plotted to commit robbery in Mumbai. They were joined by other members and came to Mumbai three day ago and committed a robbery in Mira road. Next day they were planning to commit the crime in Ashok Nagar, Kandivli East.

All the accused were staying in Malvani at Naushad’s house. When police naik Kolsay learned their where abouts, he laid a trap at Ashok Nagar in Kandivali East Wednesday along with police inspector Padval and Ranshivre Assistant Inspector of Police Vijay Raskar and his team. As soon as the five dacoits arrived the spot, Naushad fled with one member of gang after seeing the police, but the officials managed to nab three others. While searching them, the officials recovered two country made pistols 20 live cartridges and air bags including gold jewellery, besides chilli powder sticks, nylon rope and air tickets, indicating that probably the accused were planning to flee Mumbai after committing the crime, said an officer.

Under the guidance of DCP DS Swami, the senior inspector Raju Kasbe from Samta Nagar with his police team including the police inspector Ravindra Ranshivere, police inspector Padval and the detection staff caught the accused before committing the crime.

"The arrested members of the gang has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and were produced before the court, where they were remanded to police custody," said DCP DS Swami from Zone XII.

