Mumbai Crime: Three men including minor stalk man and sexually assault him, arrested

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A team of Mumbai Police have arrested three men, including one minor for sexually assaulting a 22-year-old man and even kidnapping, robbing him. The incident came into the limelight when the police managed to nab the four accused with the help of CCTV footage.

According to the police sources, the victim had shared a picture of himself outside a restaurant on the social media platform Instagram. While sharing the post on his social account, the victim also revealed his location by tagging the restaurant and the locality in his post. The accused saw the victim's picture and stalked him all the way to the restaurant.

While speaking to Indian Express, a police officer said, "The accused walked up to the victim and started talking to him. They said they liked the picture he had posted on Instagram. They then asked him to accompany them on their bike."

After riding the bike for a few meters, the accused forcefully pushed the victim into a car which had another accused inside it. The three were later joined by the minor. The four began to sexually exploit and abuse the victim. The four accused also took Rs 4,000 from the accused and splurged Rs 2,000 to fill fuel in their car, the officer said. Post which, they pushed the accused out of the moving car.

The police managed to nab the accused with the help of the CCTV footage. According to the police officials, the minor has been sent to an Observation Home while the three accused were produced before the court and remanded in police custody till December 16.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates