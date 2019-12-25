Mumbai crime: Three men steal 2.5 kg of gold in Borivli, arrested

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Borivli police have arrested the three employees of the jewellery workshop who allegedly robbed 2.5 kg of gold and were trying to flee their native place. They were caught within 12 hours from Kalyan railway station by the Borivli police yesterday.

The accused were working in a jewellery workshop situated near Borivli jail which was owned by Abdul Rauf Shaikh. The company used to make and design gold ornaments on order. On December 23, the three accused working fled after taking 2.5 kg gold worth around Rs 2.35 lakh.

The accused caught were identified as Arif-ul-Islam Shaikh (41), Murshid Maqbool Alam(22) and Mofizul Shaikh(24). Under the guidance of DCP Dr Mohankumar Dahikar, the crime officer PI Aravind Ghag drew the map to nab the accused after taking help of PSI Yogesh Patel, PSI Arun Sawant, police constable Kiran Dalvi, Prakash Jambhale, Rajkumar Ghodke, Sabir Shaikh, Raj Kesare, Vikrant Meher, Rabbil Shaikh and Ashok Gadhave who worked as team and laid a trap and at various railway stations, bus stops and within 12 hours of the crime, they caught the accused from Kalyan Railway station. They also recovered 100 per cent gold which was robbed amounting to Rs 2.35 lakh.

During the investigation, it was revealed that it was a planned robbery. The accused Arif-ul- Islam who was working in the workshop since years was the main planner. He called the rest two accused and provided a job to Murshid Alam. On the day of the incident, December 23, Mufizul came to meet Murshid who was doing his job. The owner of the workshop gave 2.5 kg of gold to Murshid to make Mangalutras. During a phone call, he went out while talking on the phone. Murshid also went out saying that the owner asked him to bring breakfast. As he went a couple of minutes later, Mufizul also went out making an excuse of going for nature's call. Ten minutes after they did not come back, the owner went out to watch them. He called on Murshid's mobile but his phone was off. Then he went to see the drawer where Murshid was sitting and working and found out that the gold was missing.

The complaint searched at their knowing places but no one was aware of where they are. The owner went to the police station and registered a complaint.

The Borivli police registered the complaint under section 408, 34 and 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code and began the investigation. They took the help of CCTV footage and call data record. "The officers made three to four teams and sent them to different railway stations and bus stops. One of the teams got a tip-off and laid a trap at Kalyan railway station and caught the accused and recovered the gold," said a police officer from the police station.

"The accused were produced before the court and were remanded to police custody. Further investigation is going on," he added.

