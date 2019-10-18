Mumbai crime: Six one-month-old puppies thrown in Vasai nullah, three booked

Three men allegedly threw six one-month-old puppies in the nullah, as they were tired of the dogs barking in the night. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Vinod Dhakal, Pramod Cheriyoor Veedu and Krishna Yadav. They said, a local used to feed the puppies every evening, but when she went to feed on them on Tuesday, she realised that they were missing and also spotted their mother looking around for them. The accused have been booked by the Manikpur police.

Honorary District Animal Welfare Officer (AWBI) Mitesh Jain said, "Geeta Shah (Advocate) and I reached the spot on Wednesday afternoon. We checked the CCTV footage of the nearby locality and saw that at around 11 pm, the watchman of the building was walking away with the puppies. We traced the watchman who was later identified as Vinod Dhakal and enquired with him. He then told us that Pramod Cheriyoor Veedu of flat number 301 of the building and Krishna Yadav of the grocery store had asked him to dispose of the puppies. We asked the watchman to show us the place where the puppies were thrown. After he brought us there, we searched for three hours but could not find them. We later discovered a feeder living in the area who had found the puppies inside a gutter in the morning. He removed them and kept them in a safe place. We took the puppies to their mother who was reunited with them after 18 hours."

"The police called more than 50 people from the society who had gathered to support the culprits, the watchman, grocery store guy Krishna Yadav and third accused Promod who was in Kerala. We went to the Manikpur police station and filed a complaint," he added.

"We have booked the accused under section 428(Mischief by killing or maiming animal) and 34(Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). The accused have also been booked under the animal cruelty act section 11 (1) (a) (beats, kicks, over-rides, over-drives, over-loads, tortures or otherwise treats any animal so as to subject it to unnecessary pain or suffering or causes or, being the owner permits, any animals to be so treated)," said a police officer from Manikpur police station. He added that no arrest has been made in the case yet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates