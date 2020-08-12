Mumbai Crime: Three pose as cops, rob woman of Rs 2.12 lakh in Borivli

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a woman was robbed of Rs 2.12 lakh by three unidentified men who posed as cops. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday when the woman was on her way to buy vegetables at Rajendra Nagar in Borivli

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place at around 9 am when Purnima Shetty (45) was on her way to buy vegetables. A man posing as a cop stopped her midway and asked her to meet two policemen standing near a car, who were calling her.

When the victim reached near the vehicle, the two men posing as policemen warned her about the spate of robberies taking place in the area. "The two men posing as policemen convinced her to remove her gold mangal sutra, chain, bangles, and ring and keep it in her bag. They then diverted her attention and fled with her valuables worth Rs 2.12 lakh," an officer from Kasturba Marg police station said.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against three unknown people for posing as policemen. "We booked them under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 170 (personating a public servant) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code. We are scanning CCTV camera footage to identify accused," the officer added.

