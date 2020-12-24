Mumbai Crime: Three steal curtains, utensils and gas stove from bungalow; arrested

Police suspect them to have committed at least one serious crime. Representation pic

The Aarey police have arrested three men on the charge of stealing household items from a bungalow at Royal Palm in Goregaon last week. The trio had taken away stuff like bedsheets, mattresses, utensils and gas stoves after they did not find more valuable things there.

Sources said a police patrol team spotted five people near a bungalow in the same locality on Monday night. As they tried to surround them, two of them escaped. They recovered tools to break window grilles and locks from the others.

The trio, identified as Shrinivas Kharat, 26, and 23-year-olds Shekhar Mallesh Dumla and Pravin Salunkhe, turned out to be habitual criminals. They told the cops that they had committed the earlier burglary.

The police suspect the three might have committed at least one serious crime, said a source.

Sources said the suspects recently got a hut at Aarey that they wanted to use it as their den. They stole the household items from the bungalow last week to use them in that hut. The police have recovered all the stolen material from them, said sources. “They have confessed to committing more burglaries in Vanrai, Dindoshi, and Dahisar,” said a police officer.

For now, the trio has been slapped with two cases. A court has remanded them in police custody.

