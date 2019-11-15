Mumbai Crime: Three wanted in several house break-in cases arrested

This photo has been used for representational purposes only.

The Mumbai Crime branch on Thursday arrested three men with several house break-in cases registered against them across the city, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Gyaneshwar Shetty, 35; Mohan Shetty, 27 and Loknath Shetty, 23. They said the accused would operate as a gang and target buildings that did not have adequate security and CCTVs.

According to the crime branch, the gang recently broke into a house at Mahim, as the family was out on vacation. The building had no security guard or CCTV, and the three fed with cash and jewellery from the apartment.

"We were searching for these three. Meanwhile, we received information that on Thursday they were going visit a society in Jogeshwari. A team was deployed and they were nabbed from the location," Shahji Umap, DCP, crime branch said.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the mastermind Gyaneshwar has 35 cases against him, Mohan has 20 and Loknath has 18. The accused were handed over to Mahim Police station, as the most recent case was registered with them under section 454, 456 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

