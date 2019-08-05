Mumbai Crime: Three youths get life term for raping teenager

crime

The three accused were sentenced to life for raping a 16-year-old girl in November 2013 at Santosh Nagar

The Dindoshi sessions court on August 2 sentenced three accused to life for raping a 16-year-old girl in November 2013 at Santosh Nagar.

According to police sources, the Dindoshi court special judge, H C Shinde, while pronouncing the judgment, convicted Wasim Sayyed, Yuvaraj alias Surya Pillai and Shivkumar alias Kalva Vishwakarama for the offence and sentenced them to life along with a fine of Rs 10,000 on each. If they fail to pay this amount, an additional two years will be added to their sentence.

According to police sources, at the time of the incident the girl was 16 and two of the accused were her friends. On November 1, they had called her to the Mhada bridge in Goregaon East on the pretext of celebrating Diwali.

Once there, they offered her a soft drink. The third accused soon joined them. The girl started to feel dizzy and told her friends that she wanted to go home. But, one of the accused assaulted her and dragged her to a secluded spot, where the three raped her in turns.

