Mumbai crime: Tollywood actress, peddler detained; 400 gram MD seized

A 20-year-old Tollywood actress and a peddler were detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, for possession of drugs from a hotel in Mira Road on Sunday, said NCB sources.

The agency has seized 400 gram Mephedrine (MD) from the duo. The drug peddler has been identified as Chand Mohammed Shaikh, added sources.

Further investigation is on.

