Mumbai Crime: Top bookie arrested for betting on Punjab, Mumbai

The Thane Anti-Extortion Cell arrested a top bookie, Sonu Yogendra Jalan alias Sonu Malad, yesterday for betting on T20 teams Punjab and Mumbai. He is the sixth arrest in the case, with three arrested on May 17 and two last week.

An officer said, "Jalan had clients in Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. In India, the gang has its associates in Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana.

"We suspect the accused had direct links with people in Pakistan. They used to get active during the T20 season, betting on every ball, six, four, super over, wicket as well as the final result."

According to the police, after getting a tip-off about him being in Kalyan, a team led by senior inspector Pradeep Sharma was sent there to arrest him. Another officer said, "He had come to Kalyan court to meet one of the arrested accused. We have seized his four-wheeler."

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane, Abhishek Trimukhe said, "Jalan is one of the main accused in this racket. We are interrogating the other accused to know more about their other gang members. We came to know that he (Jalan) has many cases on him." A resident of Agarwal Residency in Shankar Lane, Kandivli West, he has been arrested several times by the Mumbai Police for cricket betting.

