Mumbai Crime: Tour guide arrested for raping Italian tourist

Three days after an Italian woman approached the Colaba police and lodged a complaint against a 35-year-old tour guide, who allegedly raped her, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested him from a location in South Mumbai on Monday. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Nandi.

The chance meeting

The police said the incident took place in Juhu on June 14, when the 37-year-old victim was out sightseeing. An officer said, "She met Nandi on a bus, which she had boarded for the tour. The accused introduced himself as a tour guide, after which she hired his services for the day. Nandi offered to show her a couple of places and an actor's bungalow, which was in the vicinity, and then drop her at her Colaba hotel. He booked a cab to take her around. The complainant said he stopped the car on the way and bought liquor. He not only forced her to drink, but also touched her inappropriately and later raped her."

Police sources said that after the victim approached the Italian Embassy, the authorities asked her to register a complaint at the local police station. She then approached the Colaba police, who filed a case and transferred it to the Juhu police.

Timely tip-off

Meanwhile, after receiving a tip-off regarding the accused's location from an informer, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Ashutosh Dumare asked the deputy commissioner of police to look into it. A team of crime branch unit I then went to the spot and arrested Nandi. Sawant said, "We have arrested the accused. He will be handed over to the police station where the case is being investigated."

