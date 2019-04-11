Mumbai Crime: Trader looted of gold worth Rs 35 lakh in Lalbaug

crime

A couple of men attacked the trader carrying a bag full of gold jewellery on Saturday night in Lalbaug

A gold trader was attacked and looted of gold worth Rs 35 lakh on a busy Lalbaug street on Saturday night. The trader was attacked with a chopper by a couple of people, the police said.

An offence has been registered against unknown persons at the Kalachowkie police station, while the trader is undergoing treatment at a Parel-based hospital. Ashok Sakariya, 57, is a resident of Gundecha Garden in Chinchpokli and travels every day between Chinchpokli and Panvel. On Saturday, while Sakariya was walking home from Chinchpokli railway station, two persons apprehended him and asked for his bag.

When Sakariya turned them down, the duo threatened the trader with a chopper and attacked his hands when he refused to relent. Sakariya's hands were left bleeding after the attack.

"He was walking home with a bag full of gold ornaments at around 9.50 pm when he was attacked. The robbers ran towards Chinchpokli railway station with the bag where two bikers were waiting for them," a police officer said.

"Onlookers who refused to help the victim during the attack later informed the police and took an injured Sakariya to KEM Hospital," the officer added. A group of five to six people must be behind this act and they would be people who knew Sakariya's schedule, considering his regular and punctual manner of travel, the police suspect.

Around 1,800 grams of gold worth Rs 35 lakh have been robbed and an FIR has been registered against five to six unknown persons under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery) and 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death).

