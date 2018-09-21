Mumbai Crime: Transgender arrested for molesting girl in Kandivli

crime

Representational Picture

The Charkop Police arrested a transgender for allegedly molesting a minor girl on Thursday afternoon. According to the police sources, the incident took place in Charkop, Kandivli (W). The accused transgender came to the victim’s house to offer blessings in exchange for cash and allegedly touched the girl inappropriately.

The girl informed her mother about the incident who was in the kitchen at the time. The mother immediately approached the Charkop Police to register a formal complaint against the transgender. The Charkop police registered a complaint on the request of the mother and made the arrest within an hour by tracing the accused in the same locality.

Pramod Dhaware, senior police inspector of Charkop police told Free Press Journal, "We have arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to molestation. The accused will be produced in the local court on Friday.”



The police officer further added, "The minor girl who was left traumatised after the incident, will record her statement on Friday morning, before the accused is produced in the court."

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a student from Manipur who was commuting with her European colleague and was allegedly molested on a running train on September 11. The accused has been identified as Ayaz Sattar Qureshi, a resident of Mankhurd suburb. The accused was nabbed from the Kurla railway on September 20.

In her complaint, the victim stated that she was molested on September 11 by an unidentified man in a general compartment on a train while she was traveling between Vashi and Govandi stations on the suburban Harbour line. She said that the man had touched her inappropriately taking advantage of the peak hour crowd in the coach in her report. While she and her colleague tried to nab the man, other passengers remained mute spectators and the accused managed to flee.

The victim narrated her ordeal on social media on last Saturday. A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 354 (molestation), the police added.