Mumbai Crime: Travel agency owner takes customers for a ride, lands in jail

The police registered a case after several residents approached them last week

The Samata Nagar police arrested a travel agency owner yesterday for allegedly duping scores of people since January after convincing them to rent out their old cars to him and later failing to pay the monthly amount.

The police registered a case after several residents approached them last week. While they have managed to recover eight-odd cars from the arrested accused, identified as Muthuraj Chakrawar, investigators are searching for his associates.

The fraud

Police sources said Chakrawar owns Economy Travel Agency in Thakur complex at Kandivli. He and his associates allegedly asked people to lease out their old cars to his company, instead of selling them, and enjoy a steady monthly rent. Several handed over their vehicles to his company, and even bought new ones on EMI, after being assured of rent every month.

After the first month, Chakrawar paid some by cash and others via cheques, but most of the cheques bounced. When those people approached him, he gave the excuse of his daughter's wedding and needing money for it, asking for a few more days to pay the rent. But when the vehicle owners tried to get in touch with him later, his phone was found switched off and he had absconded from his workplace.

Case filed

Senior inspector Anil Mane said, "We have arrested the main accused. We are searching for the others. So far, we have received 25 complaints."

