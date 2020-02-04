Mumbai Crime: Trio assault man with bat, sword, knife over cricket match dispute in Kurla

A 47-year-old man was booked for assaulting a 30-year-old man with a cricket bat, sword and knife following a spat during a cricket match in Kurla, police said on Monday. The arrested man, identified as Jaffar Siddiqui, had assaulted the victim after he had a spat with his relative, Hamza (30) over a cricket match, Indian Express reported.

While Jaffar was arrested from his residence, Hamza and another of their relative, Javed (42) escaped, police said. The incident happened on January 26 when the victim, Abdul Rauf Abdul Kayyam Siddiqui and Hamza had an argument while playing cricket at Shantiniketan building near CSMT Road, Kurla.

"While Hamza was taking a run, I made a direct hit on the stumps due to which he got out. He started abusing me which finally led to a heated argument following which we started fighting," Rauf said in his statement to the police. He also said the fight did not escalate that time due to the presence of other people in the ground.

On January 28, Hamza attacked Rauf again with Jaffar and Javed at around 11.30pm, over the dispute. A brutally assaulted Rauf then escaped from the spot. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates