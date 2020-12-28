Mumbai Crime: Trio held for trying to extort contract from developer

The Meghwadi police have arrested three men for threatening to kill a developer after he refused to give them a contract for his project at Jogeshwari East. The alleged extortionists have been remanded in police custody.

The police said complainant Bhavesh Sanghrajka is building a 22-storey tower on his plot near Maharaja Bhavan, Mahakali Caves, and has a 300-sqft office at the site. He has engaged contractors for various jobs and one of them has started digging a pit there.

In his complaint, the 39-year-old said two of the accused, Suresh Patil and Yuvraj Jadhav, arrived at the spot on December 22 and told the workers that they won't let the construction proceed unless the developer took the permission of their boss, Amar Patil.

Next day, Amar Patil and his two aides barged into the builder's office. Sanghrajka said Amar Patil forcefully sat on his chair in a "filmi" style and asked him to give the site excavation contract to the latter's N.R. Infrastructure & Construction Co. then and there itself. "I had already handed the contract. Patil was pressing me to cancel it and hire his company for the work. He said he won't let me work there. When I refused to give in, he threatened to kill me and my family," Sanghrajka told mid-day.

Under the supervision of DCP Mahesh Reddy, inspector Shubhda Chavan from Meghwadi police arrested the accused last week. The trio has been booked for extortion, trespassing and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. Their police custody ends on Monday.

22 Dec

Day two of the accused visited the construction site

