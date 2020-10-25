Mumbai Crime: Trio rob woman of gold chain, injure her daughter; held

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested three men for allegedly robbing a 38-year-old woman of her gold chain worth Rs 15,000. The incident took place near JP Hospital on Andheri-Kurla road. Police officials said that the accused have been identified as Shivaji Nagar resident Pir Mohammad Shaikh (23), Govandi resident Arar Abdul Khan (18), and Kurla resident Adil Shaikh (21).

In her complaint, victim Afsana Shah said that an auto rickshaw ran over her daughter Gausia's foot while the duo were on a walk. While Shah was tending to her daughter's injury, two bike-borne men snatched her chain and fled from the spot, reports Hindustan Times.

"After Shah raised an alarm, two people came to her help and chased the accused on their bike. One of them also contacted the police control room, following which a team from Sakinaka police station intercepted the accused and arrested Shaikh and Khan," a police officer from Sakinaka police station said.

During questioning, the police learned that Adil who is an autorickshaw driver, was Shaikh and Khan's accomplice and he had caused the accident to divert Shah's attention. The police then arrested him from his home in Kurla.

The trio has been booked under sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Adil is also booked under section 134 (a) (b) [duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person] of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

