Mumbai Crime: Trio who beat up trans woman arrested

After mid-day's report on Monday, about a trans woman beaten up in Andheri bar on October 23, the MIDC police on Tuesday arrested all three accused. The three, Vijay Hurmathkar, 28, Ganesh Kadam, 30, and Vishesh Solanki, 25 are residents of Sion. The woman, Shivali Chhetri who is a model, had alleged that instead of arresting them the day she complained, the police released them after only serving them notices.

The accused were produced before Bandra holiday court on Tuesday and have been sent to judicial custody. Lawyer Devanand Mangaonkar who appeared for the accused, said, "The allegations against my clients are baseless. The complainant and the accused know each other and were partying at the place where the alleged incident took place. The police must examine CCTV footage properly, the case seems to be filed with malafide intentions." Chhetri denied knowing the accused.

The MIDC police said that the accused have been arrested after a medical report confirmed that the victim is transgender. After the medical report, the police booked the trio "The accused have been arrested as per several sections of IPC, further investigation is underway," said Ankit Goyal DCP Zone 10. "I am really glad that finally the accused have been arrested, thanks to mid-day highlighting the issue. I hope justice prevails. I have never met these people," said Chhetri.

The incident

mid-day on Monday had carried a report about the 29-year-old model, one of the finalists of the Miss Transqueen India 2017, who alleged that she was sexually assaulted. She said that on October 23, around 1.30am, she was attending a birthday party at a restaurant in Andheri West when one of the accused gestured to her to come to his table, but she ignored him.

The man then came and asked to be friends with her. He did not leave the table though she did not respond. A little later she felt uneasy and went to the washroom (for women). She claimed the man followed her and sexually assaulted her there. When she pushed him away, he called two of his friends who started hitting her. When she started screaming for help, the trio got into an auto and fled. She claimed she followed them to Powai where she got hold of them. She called the police who reached the spot. However, she claimed the accused were not arrested.

