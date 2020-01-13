Mumbai Crime: Triple seat riders send cop flying in the air at Colaba signal

The Colaba police have arrested three youths for riding triple seat on a bike and knocking down a 52-year-old constable on Saturday afternoon, seriously injuring him. The constable has received fractures in both hands and is being treated at Bombay Hospital. The accused were produced in a holiday court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till January 15. The whole incident was captured by a CCTV camera in the vicinity.

The constable has been identified as Sharad Nana Patil, attached to the Colaba traffic division. The accused have been identified as Rajesh Rathod, 22, Govind Chavan, 21, and Aakash Rathod, 21, residents of Ambedkar Nagar at Cuffe Parade. The Colaba police have also seized Rathod's bike.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday at 1.30 pm when constable Patil was on duty at the signal at Bakli court in Colaba. The accused were coming speeding toward the signal and were trying to break it. Patil walked in front of the bike in attempting to stop them but they hit him and sent him flying in the air. He crashed to the ground with great force. The riders, too, fell on the road. Senior Inspector Mubarak Shaikh and team rushed constable Patil to Bombay hospital and arrested all the accused.

A police officer from Colaba police station said, "Before the accident took place, all three accused had broken a signal at the Ambedkar statue in Colaba and a police constable was following him, trying to stop them. When constable Patil tried to stop them at the next signal, they sent him flying in the air."

The accused have been arrested under sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act.

