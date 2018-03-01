Mumbai Crime: Truck driver crushes seven puppies to death in Girgaum

The accused, identified as 22-year-old Ibrahim Bind, was caught by locals and handed over to the VP Road police

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, a speeding truck crushed seven puppies to death on Wednesday. The tragic incident occurred in South Mumbai's Girgaum where the puppies were sleeping on the roadside.

The accused, identified as 22-year-old Ibrahim Bind, was caught by locals and handed over to the VP Road police. The incident was witnessed by Khushi Bhatti as she walked along the street at 6:30 am. Bhatti took down the truck's license number and passed on the information to animal rights activist Sonali Waghmare.

A report in the Times of India quotes Waghmare as having stated, "After I was informed about the incident, I searched for the truck driver. I located him at the same spot later in the evening. He replied rudely and said he dumped the crushed puppies’ bodies in the garbage.” Waghmare then alerted PAW India to initiate further action.

The TOI report also quotes PAW India President Salim Charania as having added, "“Many trucks park illegally in the locality, which has become a menace. The incident occurred as the lane has narrowed down because of parking by trucks. This driver, without watching out for the puppies, killed them on the spot."

The driver was arrested and booked by VP Road police under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under sections 279 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and for mischief by killing or maiming cattle.

Also Read: Heartwarming Video: Mother Dog Begs For Food To Feed Her Puppies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video