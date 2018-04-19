Mumbai Crime: Truck driver passes comments on woman, gets lynched by her husband

The woman then called up her husband identifid as Kiran Bhoir who was accompanied by his two friends chased the truck driver and then allegedly beat him to death

The Palghar police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly lynching a truck driver on the Bhiwandi-Manor highway. The incident took place on Monday at around 7.30 pm when the driver identified as Harendra Singh (48) was heading for Silvassa where he allegedly passed comments at the wife of one of the accused who lynched him

Besides passing comments, the truck driver allegedly blocked the woman's path and did not allow her two-wheeler to overtake the truck. The woman then called up her husband identifid as Kiran Bhoir who was accompanied by his two friends chased the truck driver and then allegedly beat him to death.

According to a report in Indian Express, on the Bhiwandi-Manor highway, he saw the woman riding a two-wheeler. He is alleged to have passed lewd comments at her and harassed her by blocking her path. After the woman called up her husband Kiran Bhoir, he along with two of his friends Jayesh Patil and Devendra Patil, residents of Sapne village in Wada, chased the truck. They got Singh to halt his vehicle and allegedly beat him up. The accused allegedly smashed his head with bricks lying at the spot. By the time Singh was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead.

The Wada police registered a case of murder and arrested Bhoir along with his two friends and also registered a case against the deceased truck driver for outraging the modesty of the woman. The trio are remanded in police custody till April 21.

