Mumbai Crime: Tutor harasses 15-year-old student, arrested

The Charkop police have arrested Mithil Dave, a 36-year-old coaching class tutor, for allegedly harassing a 15-year-old student. According to the Charkop police, Dave had allegedly harassing the girl over the past couple of months.

In her statement, the girl has claimed that the accused would keep staring at her and making her uncomfortable. He would forcibly gift her wrist bands, pens and other things to get close to her and would keep saying that he loved her and wanted to take care of her.

Allegedly, Dave recently wrote names of two songs, from a music album in one of her books and asked her to watch the videos of the songs. The girl in her statement has said that she found the content of the videos indecent.

'Tired of Dave's repeated harassment, the girl told her parents about it, who in turn approached the Charkop police and registered a complaint on Saturday," a police

officer said.

"We have arrested and booked him under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of IPC and Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Dave was produced before the Sessions court on Sunday and has been sent to police custody," senior inspector Vithal Shinde from Charkop police station said.

