Mumbai Crime: TV actor, eight others land in jail after a fistfight

The Charkop police on Monday arrested a TV actor, who had alleged that about 50 goons assaulted him on Sunday, along with eight of the assaulters. The arrests were made after both sides filed complaints against each other following a fistfight, said senior police inspector Vitthal Shinde.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Parth Tiwari, 27, and his friend were taking the lift downstairs in his society. As they reached the ground floor, Tiwari accidentally hurt a man standing near the lift doors. The actor, in a Facebook video, alleged that he apologised to the man, who was in an inebriated condition, but he started abusing him.

The man, who also lives in the same society in Malad, started following him and continued to abuse him, claimed Tiwari. "Within a minute, around 40 to 50 people gathered near my society and assaulted me. I somehow managed to reach the Malwani police station. The cops there took me to Charkop police station, under whose jurisdiction my area comes, to register an FIR," Tiwari told mid-day.

The other party also filed an FIR accusing the actor of hitting one of them. While Tiwari claimed he was assaulted by close to 50 people, the police said only eight people were involved in the brawl. Police said both sides attacked each other after an argument. In the scuffle, Tiwari fractured his hand while a man who was attacked by the actor broke his leg, police said.

