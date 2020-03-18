Mumbai Crime: TV actor tries stealing woman's purse in Vasai, grievously injures her

The Manickpur police arrested a 38-year-old director and TV serial actor for allegedly trying to steal a 42-year-old woman’s purse. Police said the woman was injured in the incident, as she was dragged to a certain distance by the accused, identified as Puneet Singh.

According to the police, the incident took place in Om Nagar, Vasai (West), when Aruna Nair was walking home with her daughter and other women, around 5.45pm.

The accused came on the bike speedily and snatched her purse, but she was dragged as she retaliated and the other women, too, raised an alarm. The passers-by nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Police said the woman was seriously injured and broke her teeth. She has been admitted to a nearby hospital and is under observation. During interrogation, they found that Singh was an actor and has worked in serials, including crime shows. “He has also directed films which are yet to be released,” a police officer said.

“The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and will be produced in court tomorrow,” Rajendra Kamble, senior inspector from Manikpur police station, said.

