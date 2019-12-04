Mumbai Crime: TV actress Harshita Kashyap, friend stalked, attacked by drunk man at Charni Road

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 29-year-old man, who was in an inebriated state, was arrested for stalking and attacking a TV actress in broad daylight at Charni Road station on Wednesday.

According to the police, Harshita Kashyap and her friend were walking towards the ticket counter when they noticed a man staring at them. When they objected, the accused Shahruk Sheikh stalked them for around 150 metres and attacked them. Kashyap has earlier appeared in TV shows like Splitsvilla.

While speaking to mid-day, Kashyap said, "I was heading to Andheri after visiting Saifee Hospital around 3.30pm. I reached the Churni bridge to get the tickets. While I was walking with a friend, a man who was in an inebriated state was staring at us which made us uncomfortable."

She said when they approached him and asked him why he was staring, he got offended. After they ignored him and started walking towards the station, the man followed them and before they could realise, he attacked the two women from behind.

"We got into a scuffle and he scratched my hand. Passersby also helped us nab him and the police reached the spot," Kashyap said.

"Sheikh was then taken to Churchgate railway station and an FIR was registered under sections 354(d) (stalking), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and section 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt) the further investigation are underway," a police officer said, on condition of anonymity.

