Mumbai Crime: Two abduct, rape deaf-mute woman, held in Bandra

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Kherwadi police on Tuesday arrested a teenager and a youth for allegedly abducting and raping a 25-year-old deaf and mute woman on the pretext of marriage. The incident took place on Sunday, October 6, and the woman's family filed an FIR the same day.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Kurhade, 22, and Lakhan Kale, 19. Kurhade and the woman came to know each other via WhatsApp, and on October 6, he asked her to meet near Kalpataru Sparkle building in Bandra East, where she worked as a domestic help.

"The accused acontacted her via WhatsApp video call and convinced her to meet near Kalpataru Sparkle. Kurhade, on the pretext of marrying her, took her to Thane. There, both of them raped her inside a shanty," said an officer.

"Kale raped her again while dropping her back home. On reaching home, she narrated the entire incident to her family which filed an FIR at Kherwadi police station," the cop said. They have been booked under Sections 376(2) (rape of a woman suffering from mental or physical disability) and 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates