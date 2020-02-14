Search

Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for attempting to kidnap child from MHADA Colony in Sion East

Updated: Feb 14, 2020, 19:01 IST | ANI | Mumbai

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC, including that for abduction and trespassing

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
Mumbai Police on Friday arrested two people for trespassing into a house and attempting to kidnap a child from MHADA Colony in Sion East.

The two accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar Mishra (35) and Shahin Sheikh (35). An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC, including that for abduction and trespassing.

The matter is being investigated and further details are awaited.

