Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for attempting to kidnap child from MHADA Colony in Sion East

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Mumbai Police on Friday arrested two people for trespassing into a house and attempting to kidnap a child from MHADA Colony in Sion East.

Mumbai police has arrested two people for trespassing into a house & attempting to kidnap a child from MHADA Colony in Sion East. FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC, including that for abduction and trespassing. The matter is being investigated. — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

The two accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar Mishra (35) and Shahin Sheikh (35). An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC, including that for abduction and trespassing.

The matter is being investigated and further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates