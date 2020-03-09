Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for betting on India vs West Indies cricket match

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Kasturba Marg police arrested two men for betting on India and West Indies cricket match played at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The match is part of the Legends cricket tournament series 2020.

According to the police, Jitedra Amritlal Pandya, 62, and Didar alias Bittu Vinod Chogale, 42, were booked and arrested under section 4, 5 and 12 of the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act, and also section 25 (c) of the India Telegraph Act.

These accused were betting on their mobile phone. The police received a tip off and raided a shop from where the accused were arrested. They seized a few mobile phones. Both the accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody, a police officer said.

