Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for duping car sellers, five cars recovered

Police zeroed in on the two accused, identified as Ayaaz Sayyed and his aide Arif, after a victim, Khalid Sheikh, filed a complaint last month with the Bandra Kurla Complex police station



Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of buying their vehicles, a senior police official said today. "The two would get in touch with those intending to sell their cars through web portals.

Once a deal was struck, they would show the seller a fake message of an online money transfer and then drive away with the car," said an official. Police zeroed in on the two accused, identified as Ayaaz Sayyed and his aide Arif, after a victim, Khalid Sheikh, filed a complaint last month with the Bandra Kurla Complex police station.

They were arrested yesterday after the Internet Protocol of their computer was traced, an official said, adding that five cars were recovered from their possession.

Investigations have revealed that the two have cases of a similar nature at eight police stations, said officials. A case has been registered against them for cheating and criminal breach of trust, he said.

