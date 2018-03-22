Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for gruesome hacking of father, sons

The accused, who are in their early twenties, were nabbed from the country's northern parts

Two suspects in a gruesome triple murder case were arrested by the Bhandup police on Wednesday. The victim, a man and his two sons, were hacked to death on March 18.

The murder is said to have been the aftermath of a row between the accused and the victims over space to run their hawking business. The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Abdul Ali Khan, 25-year-old Shaibaz and 16-year-old Shadab. According Bhandup to police officials, the crime took place in Sonapur at the Jakeriya compound, behind the Jakeriya Masjid in the afternoon.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Additional commissioner of police, east region Lakhmi Gautam as having stated, "The two are the main accused, who were involved in the killing. Hunt is on for other two suspects.”

The accused, who are in their early twenties, were nabbed from the country's northern parts. While the murder weapon has not been identified, an investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

