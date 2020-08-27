Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for killing man over refusing to buy them cigarettes

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a man after he refused to buy them cigarettes in eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Wednesday.

The Pant Nagar police on Monday nabbed one Akash and Sardar Avinash alias Bala for allegedly attacking Yogesh Vijay Garud (24), while the hunt is on for another accused who is absconding, an official said.

The incident took place in Kamraj Nagar locality on Sunday when the three accused allegedly beat up Garud after he refused to buy them cigarettes, he said.

The victim was rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

"We have arrested two accused under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and hunt is underway for the third person who is on the run," senior inspector Suhas Kamble of Pant Nagar police station said.

