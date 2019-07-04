Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for looting tempo carrying electronic goods in Thane

crime

Acting on the tip-off, the police quickly sprung into action and tracked down the accused who sold iPhones at cheap prices in Bhiwandi

On Thursday, the Thane police arrested two persons for allegedly looting a tempo carrying expensive electronic gadgets including iPhones in Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to Deepak Deoraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, a gang of five persons waylaid the tempo which was on its way to a godown in Navi Mumbai on Nagaon road in the wee hours of June 16.

The accused beat up the driver and decamped with goods including iPhone, worth a total of Rs 30 lakh, he said. The Bhiwandi police had registered a case of dacoity under section 395 of the Indian Penal Code. During the probe, the police got a tip-off that some persons, who are residents of Sonale village in Bhiwandi tehsil, were selling iPhones at cheap prices. Acting on the tip-off, the police quickly sprung into action and tracked down the accused on Wednesday.

The arrested men were identified as Akshay Patil (23), and Pralhad alias Chotya Patil (27), both from Sonale. The Bhiwandi police is in search of three more persons who are involved in the loot. The stolen goods including mobiles, TVs, laptops, and printers worth Rs 9 lakh were seized from the accused. The village houses several industrial godowns.

In a similar incident, the Palghar district rural police foiled a robbery attempt at Waghoba Khind point on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and arrested one of the gang members.

The incident took place on June 22, 2019. Palghar DSP Manjunath Shinge said that some motorists, who faced heavy stone pelting while passing by Waghoba Khind, alerted the police about it shortly before midnight.

After this, a police team was rushed to the spot. But the gang members hurled stones even at the policemen. To quell the suspected robbers, police opened fire, but all except one managed to escape from the spot taking advantage of the darkness.

The arrested accused was caught after a chase. A massive search operation has been launched to nab the remaining members of the gang, police said.

