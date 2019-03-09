Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for possessing Sand Boa worth Rs 30 lakh

crime

They were in possession of a blue coloured plastic bag. The officer asked them to show what they were carrying inside it.

Sand Boa

The Mumbai crime branch's unit 8 have arrested two people with Sand boa worth Rs 30 lakh. According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as AbSattarttar Patel, 32 and Sabbir Ashrat Sheikh, 62, both of whom are residents of Bhiwandi.

An officer said, "We received information about two people who will be coming near the western express highway metro station to deliver a snake to someone. The snake is used for some medicine or for black magic."

Once the received information was shared with DCP detection Akbar Pathan, he instructed to form a special team. The team, under the supervision of Arun Pokharkar, was dispatched to the spot.

The team was hidden and were looking for the suspect when on Thursday at 7 pm, the accused had carried the snake in a blue coloured plastic bag. He was immediately nabbed

The officer added, "The snake was 48 inches long and weighed 3.5 kilograms approximately. Its market value is over Rs 30 lakh."

The forest department officials were later called who then registered the complaint against the accused under several sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 at Andheri police station.

