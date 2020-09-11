Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for running call centre, dupe over 100 job seekers

The city police have arrested two persons from Delhi for allegedly running a call centre and duping hundreds of job seekers, an official said. Arif Abdul Rashid (24) and Sujahud Suhelhud (25), both residents of the national capital, were arrested on Wednesday by Matunga police from the city, he said. In February the Matunga police had registered an offence of cheating after a woman complained that online fraudsters duped her of Rs 40,000 on the pretext of offering her a job.

During the probe, police raided a call cThe accused offered high-paying jobs but demanded money for sending offer letter and other formalities. entre in Subhash Nagar in Delhi from where calls were placed to gullible job-seekers. After spending thousands of rupees, job seekers would realize that they were being cheated, said Vijaysingh Ghatge, senior inspector of Matunga police station.

While city police had recived 30 such complaints, the accused are also likely to have duped many from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Odisha and Gujarat, said police.

Both the accused were sent in Police Custody (PC) till September 17, the official said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever