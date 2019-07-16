Mumbai Crime: Two arrested in Fake Indian Currency notes worth Rs 62,000

crime

Based on a tip the Mumbai Police officials form a team to catch the culprits, the team nab the accused near Byculla and recovers fake currency notes from their possession

Representational Pic

The Mumbai crime branch arrested two accused persons in a case of fake Indian currency notes. The arrested accused were identified as Mohd. Shahid Jinu Shaikh, 24, and Abdul Abjar Shaikh, 18 and both the accused hail from Jharkhand.

Jagdish Sail, Senior Inspector crime branch unit-III said, "Our officer received information about a fake currency with the involvement of some people."

Based on the tip, he formed a team consisting of PSI Navnath Ughade, constable Ramesh Gavit, Ganesh Goregaonkar, Deepak Chavhan, Vinayak Jadhav, Shivaji Jadhav, Mangesh Pawar, Rahul Ambhule and Akash Mangle.

The team spotted the two accused persons, an hour later and laid a trap near Byculla to catch the accused. The team managed to nab the accused as well as recover fake currency notes from them.

An officer said, "We found Rs 2000 fake notes from both their possession. After we counted the entire lot, it was a total of 32 notes worth Rs 64,000. After an initial investigation, we discovered that the notes were fake, we have sent it to the forensic department for a report. We then arrested both the accused."

"A case against the accused under sections 489(B), 489(C) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code have been filed and we are investigating the case," Sail added.

