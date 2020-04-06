Mumbai Crime: Two arrested with country-made pistol, live bullets from Malwani

Unit 11 of the Mumbai crime branch arrested two men with country-made pistols and live bullets from Malwani, Malad, on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused were practicing firing by putting the pistol in the dust. During this, the pistol got locked and when they tried to unlock it, the bullet got fired and hit the wall on the fifth floor of a building. Since the window was open, the bullet hit a wall inside the home, after which the owner filed a complaint with the police.

The police then arrested the two men, who reside near the building. During investigation, the police learned that one of the accused has a previous crime record of snatching, and another accused is from Mathura. He bought the weapon when he came from Mathura. Police said they have recovered the pistol and further investigations are on.

