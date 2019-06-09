Mumbai Crime: Two arrested with drugs worth Rs. 3.8 lakhs in Kamathipura

crime

Police on Sunday said that the two youths are history sheeters, who have several cases of drugs smuggling

Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell arrested two youth with Rs 3.8 lakhs worth Mephedrone (MD) drugs. Police on Sunday said that the two youths are history sheeters, who have several cases of drugs smuggling.

According to the police, the youth identified as Saqlain Qureshi (20) and Mohammad Naim Chaudhary (45) was arrested in south Mumbai's Kamathipura area on Friday evening after a team headed by inspector Ninad Sawant conducted a raid where they found a duo with 95 grams of drugs.

During the raid, police found 55 grams of MD worth Rs. 2.20 lakh from Saqlain Qureshi alias Boss, a resident of Agripada, and 40 grams of drugs worth Rs. 1.60 lakh from Mohammad Naim Chaudhary.

DCP ANC Shivdeep Lande said that Chaudhary was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the year 2016 while Boss was nabbed in the year 2017. Both were arrested under NDPS act

An officer who is aware of the case said," Both accused are unemployed and running their bread and butter whatever they earn out of drugs selling." He also revealed that Boss' father was also a notorious drug peddler who was arrested by Gujrat NCB with drugs in 2017.

Reportedly, the accused drug peddlers have been supplying drugs throughout the city without getting in cops radar. Police are now investigating the person behind supplying drugs these accused drug peddlers.

In another similar case, the Bhayandar police recently managed to nab 4 individuals who were involved in allegedly running an illegal drug racket. The police arrested four people with 72 kilograms of doda (morphine) worth Rs 2.89 crore. As per the police investigation, the drugs were illegally cultivated in Rajasthan.

The Bhayandar police have informed their Rajasthan counterparts and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials about the

illegal cultivation of morphine drugs so that they can be stopped. The four arrested accused have been identified as Ishwar Umrao Singh (27), Rahul Gokul Singh Meena (21), Shambhu Roadulal Solanki (21) and Mukesh Kumar Kanhaiyya Lal Dholi (30), all natives of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bhayandar police laid a trap a few days ago and apprehended Ishwar Singh, and seized two kilograms of drugs from him. During the police interrogation, Singh revealed the names of the other three associates who were involved in the drug racket. The police then apprehended the trio and seized 70 kg of drugs from their possession.

As per Mumbai Mirror, besides drugs worth Rs 2.89 crore, the Bhayandar police also managed to seize a Bolero jeep registered in Rajasthan, which was allegedly used for transportation of narcotics. s per the police investigation, the accused used to source drugs from Rajasthan and would sell it to small suppliers on the highways in and around Mumbai.

According to the police sources, doda is produced by grinding up dried poppy pods and then using the powder either to make a tea or simply stirring it into a glass of cold water. It is a morphine derivative and can be highly addictive.

