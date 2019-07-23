Mumbai Crime: Two attacked in Shivaji Nagar with swords and iron rods; 1 dead

crime

The accused hunted them down after five hours; attacked the victims for shooting videos of the former brandishing swords and iron rods

The deceased Asif Gaus (l) and injured Mohammed Shakeel (r)

One person was hacked to death and another seriously injured by two persons after the former refused to delete videos of the accused carrying swords.

Asif Gaus alias Shibu (22) and Mohammed Shakeel alias Ashu Mohammed Idris Sheikh (27) had video graphed the accused Faeez and Mohammed Asif brandishing swords on Sunday midnight in Shivaji Nagar. When the accused Faeez and Asif saw that they were being video graphed, they searched both Asif and Shakeel before attacking them. The Shivaji Nagar cops have registered an offence against the two persons and have arrested both the accused.

Around midnight of Sunday, Faeez and Asif were in Shivaji Nagar brandishing swords and iron rods and were threatening residents there. Two of the residents, namely Shibu and Mohammed Shakeel saw them and shot videos of them on their mobile phone.

When Faeez and Asif saw this, they began chasing both the victims. After searching for them for around 5 hours, Fareez and Asif finally caught them at Matti Road, Bainganwadi around 6.15 am and attacked them with swords and iron rods.

In the gruesome attack, Shibu and Mohammed Shakeel were badly injured. Both the accused fled from the spot believing that the victims were dead.

When one of the residents saw both in a pool of blood, he immediately informed the Mumbai Police Control room, which then relayed the information to Shivaji Nagar police station.

"Both the injured were taken to Rajawadi hospital, Ghatkopar where Shibu was declared dead on arrival by the doctors," said Deepak Pagare, Senior Inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station.

"Mohammed Shakeel who has sustained injuries on his head, is currently under treatment in Sion Hospital and his condition is serious," he added.

Cops managed to arrest both the accused within the next 3 to 4 hours. "The accused have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of Indian Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

