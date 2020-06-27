Mumbai Crime: Two booked for cheating Yemeni soldiers on pretext of medical treatment

A case has been registered against two Yemeni nationals for cheating Yemeni soldiers undergoing treatment in Mumbai and siphoning off 11,500 Saudi Riyals (Rs 2,31,600) from their bank accounts. According to the Indian Express, the soldiers were injured due to the ongoing civil war in Yemen and came to Mumbai in January this year for treatment. They were admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund. The Embassy of Yemen in New Delhi was to cover the expenses for their treatment.

As the soldiers were not happy with the treatment in Fortis Hospital, they contacted another soldier Fahad Razwa Al-Maktari, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune.

As per the complaint filed by the soldiers at Powai police station, Al-Maktari introduced them to Ali Abdulgani Ali Al-Guzi, who claimed to be working with the Yemeni Embassy. The duo advised the soldiers to get admitted in Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai, which was in violation of the embassy’s agreement with Fortis Hospital. The soldiers handed over their passports to the two accused before starting their treatment.

Two of the soldiers underwent surgeries at the hospital and ran out of money for further treatment. Al-Maktari and Al-Guzi told the soldiers to write to the embassy asking for funds to continue medical treatment. When the embassy did not send money, the soldiers became suspicious. They realised that they have been duped when they found out that Apollo Hospital did not sign any agreement with the embassy. Later, they also found out that money was siphoned off from their bank accounts.

When they enquired about Al-Guzi at the embassy, they were told that no one of this name works there. The soldiers then filed a complaint with the Yemeni Consulate in Mumbai through an email. An FIR was registered at the Powai police station on Friday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news