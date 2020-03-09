Mumbai Crime: Two bully, beat up 33-year-old over seat in local train on Harbour line

The Kurla GRP arrested two men for allegedly bullying and beating up a 33-year-old man in a moving train on Friday. The altercation, which was over the seats, left the victim with a fractured leg, The Times of India reported.

The complainant, Vinod Parse, who works in a private firm was returning home from work when the incident happened. He was travelling from a local train in the harbour line between 10.15 pm and 10.24 pm. When the train was plying between Cotton Green and GTB Nagar, he got into an argument with two men, identified as Vasant Palekar and Santosh Karanje, who were travelling with him.

Parse alleged that the men, whom he did not know, hit him on his face and leg before anyone in the train could intervene. He suffered a fracture in his leg and also alleged that he lost his gold chain in this altercation.

Parse then reported the matter to the Kurla GRP at the night of the incident itself. An FIR was registered in this case after which he was sent for the treatment for his injuries. The two men were taken into custody on Saturday under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code. They were also produced at a railway court.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates