Mumbai Crime: Two burglars break into 20 shops within an hour in Vasai

In a shocking incident, two burglars escaped with the cash and valuables breaking into 20 shops in just one hour in Vasai West late Thursday. The incident happened at the New Khokhani Bhavan building, near Vasai Road West railway station on Thursday night at around 1 am, where the two burglars allegedly escaped with the valuables and cash breaking 20 commercials shop in just one hour.

According to the police sources, the burglary incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the building where the accused were seen clearly breaking into the shops using a cutter. Ten shops each of the first and second floors of the building were broken into.

The New Khokhani Bhavan building in Vasai where the robbery took place. Picture/Hanif Patel

Among the shops broken into, Traintech I.T Education lost valuables around worth Rs 1,20000, Aradhya Telecom lost cash worth Rs 16000, Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd lost Rs 17,000, Nokia service centre lost Rs 8,500.

"At around 1 am, two accused were seen entering the premises breaking the locks. The exact amount of cash and valuables were robbed is not revealed yet, while observing the shops, it was revealed that the main focus of the thieves was to rob the cash," said Nimesh Agarwal a shop owner.

The spot of the crime. Picture/ Hanif Patel

Rajkumar Singh, who recently opened his studio in the building, alleged that the thieves fled with an SLR camera and a mobile phone from his shop. "The two thieves were seen in the CCTV footage entering the premises and breaking into 20 shops one by one in just one hour. Their main focus seemed to take away the cash. Wherever they did not find any cash, they damaged the furniture. We are checking and taking stock of the items missing from our shops," he said.

The burglary was reported to the police station after which cops visited the spot and conducted panchnama. "We have taken the CCTV footage as evidence, based on which we would be on a lookout for the thieves and are also filing an FIR in the case," said senior inspector Rajender Kamble from Manikpur.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates