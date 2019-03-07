Mumbai crime: Two charge sheets filed against Dawood Ibrahim's aide Danish Ali

crime

The accused Danish has been charged with cheating, where he swindled a Byculla resident on the pretext of offering a job in Russia

Representational Image

Mumbai Police have filed two charge sheets against Danish Ali, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Sohail Kaskar, after being deported last year in December from the United States of America and taken into custody. Police said that Danish has two charges against him at Crime intelligence unit (CIU) and Anti Extortion Cell (AEC).

According to the police, the accused Danish has been charged with cheating, where he swindled a Byculla resident on the pretext of offering a job in Russia. Danish took him to Russia on the pretext of offering a job in a Diamond company and asked for Rs 6 Lakh from him. He kept the victim in a hotel in Russia for some days on a false assurance of offering him a job at a diamond company in the country.

In order to make the victim believe the same, Danish even gave a fake offer letter on a forged letterhead of a diamond company. A week later, the victim returned home alleging that he was cheated as he didn't get any job in Russia and registered a case against Danish Ali at the Byculla Police Station. The incident reportedly happened over a year ago.

Police filed a charge sheet against Danish Ali and five witnesses' statement have been recorded. Now the police are also hunting down for another victim, who Danish cheated into recording a statement.

In another case, police said that Danish has been charged with extortion, wherein he and associate Ramdas Rahane (41), allegedly threatened a Dubai based hotelier and demanded 50 lakhs from him. Rahane made calls to the hotelier and demanded an additional a sum of Rs 5 Lakh.

According to sources, Danish and Rahane were also planning to attack the hotelier, for which they received a sum amount from Pakistan. Police have filed a 250-page charge sheet in regards to the case and more than 15 witnesses' statements have been recorded so far.

Police alleged that Rahane got married to a Russian national in Dubai. As a result, no one suspected him for working with the underworld.

Danish Ali and Sohail Kaskar were arrested in the US for allegedly working with anti-national elements in the country. Danish was deported to India last year in December. Police are now in the process of extraditing Sohail Kaskar and Danish.

Police also said that Danish had also served a jail sentence in Spain in a case, before getting arrested in the U.S.

