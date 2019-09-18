Mumbai Crime: Two cops booked for 'looting' drug peddler

The Palghar police on Tuesday said they have booked two cops for allegedly setting a drug peddler free last month after taking a bribe at the Waliv police station. They have sent a team to Nagpur to arrest sub-inspector Vijay Chavan, who was transferred there recently, and launched a manhunt to nab police constable Bhimrao Vhaskoti who is absconding.

The incident came to light when the Palghar crime branch arrested the drug peddler on Monday. During interrogation, he revealed that Chavan and Vhaskoti had in August caught him with 14.140 gm heroin worth Rs 75,000. They seized the drug, his mobile phone and took a Rs 7 lakh bribe before setting him free, the dealer told the cops. On the instructions of Palghar district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, the sub-divisional police officer, Vasai, raided the Waliv police station in Vasai East and seized the heroin and the mobile phone.



Bhimrao Vhaskoti

The Waliv police station on Tuesday filed a case against the duo and their friend Nikhil Girdhar Thakur, 30, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Waliv police subsequently arrested Thakur. Chavan, who was in charge of the detection staff at the Waliv police station, frequently sought Thakur's help in tracking mobile data of the criminals.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates